Nike to Replace CEO Donahoe With Longtime Company Veteran

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. ousted beleaguered chief executive John Donahoe, bringing longtime executive Elliott Hill out of retirement to return the struggling athletic brand to its glory days.

Hill, 60, originally joined Nike in 1988 and served as president of consumer and marketplace before he retired in 2020. He will take over on Oct. 14. Donahoe, 64, will retire on Oct. 13 and will remain an adviser at Nike through Jan. 31.

Nike shares jumped as much as 10% in extended New York trading. The stock has fallen 25% this year through Thursday’s close.

The sportswear company’s sales have dropped as consumers have grown tired of its lifestyle sneakers. Nike lost ground to upstart athletic brands such as On and Hoka, as well as more established rivals like Adidas.

Layoffs that impacted 2% of its workforce and a $2 billion cost-cutting plan dented morale and left employees questioning if Donahoe was the right person to meet the moment. He has been on the hot seat since Nike slashed its revenue forecast in December and warned in June that sales for the new fiscal year would be below expectations.

“We are all aware we have faced challenges in the past year, but our foundation remains extremely strong,” Mark Parker said in an employee memo viewed by Bloomberg News. “Now more than ever, we need to come together to accelerate and fulfill our potential to build what’s next for Nike, Inc.’s growth.”

Hill had been part of a coterie of former Nike executives that advised Donahoe while he was CEO, according to a former employee who was unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter. Hill, who has had a long-standing relationship with cofounder Phil Knight, had previously been floated as a potential successor to Parker back in 2019, before Donahoe was officially named CEO.

In the company’s statement announcing the change, Parker noted that he has worked with Hill “for more than 30 years.”

