Javice Gets Trial on JPMorgan Fraud Charges Postponed to 2025

(Bloomberg) -- Charlie Javice, the entrepreneur accused of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its $175 million acquisition of her college finance site, got her Oct. 28 criminal trial postponed until next year.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan on Monday granted Javice’s request and rescheduled trial for February 10. She had argued that new lawyers she hired in August needed more time to prepare her defense, and that she hadn’t received documents relevant to her defense from JPMorgan.

Federal prosecutors allege Javice conspired to greatly inflate the number of users of her site, Frank, ahead of its 2021 acquisition by JPMorgan. The bank sued Javice for fraud the following year, and she was indicted in April 2023. Javice’s co-defendant, former Frank executive Olivier Amar was charged months later.

The case is one of several in which the Manhattan US attorney’s office cast Wall Street banks as fraud victims. It also attracted attention because Javice, in a manner similar to Sam Bankman-Fried, cultivated a public profile as a young, disruptive entrepreneur.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.