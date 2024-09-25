Germany Wants Banking Union Only on Its Own Terms, OMFIF Says

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s comments on a potential acquisition of Commerzbank AG by Italy’s UniCredit SpA suggests that he doesn’t want to see deals where domestic lenders are in a junior role, according to a think tank for central banking and economic policy.

“Germany now stands accused of favoring European banking integration only on its own terms,” David Marsh, chairman of OMFIF, wrote in an commentary on the group’s website. “Europe’s premier economy appears to be seeking to hide behind protectionist barriers when one of its own institutions becomes a target.”

UniCredit rapidly built up a big stake in Commerzbank this month and said one option is a takeover of the lender, which serves as an important source of funding for German companies. Scholz condemned the way the firm quietly amassed the shares as “unfriendly” and highlighted how Commerzbank can play its economic role “well” as an independent firm.

Yet Scholz, especially in his role as finance minister in the previous government, has frequently called for more cross-border activity in European banking, including through joint deposit insurance, wrote Marsh, the author of several books on financial ties in the region.

The events are “a watershed for Germany and Europe” and “whatever happens next, the episode marks another huge test for embattled German Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” wrote Marsh.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.