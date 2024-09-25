Germany Wants ‘Greatest Possible Independence’ for Commerzbank

(Bloomberg) -- The German government reiterated its opposition to a takeover of Commerzbank AG by Italy’s UniCredit SpA, saying it wants the “greatest possible independence” for the country’s second-biggest lender.

“We are in the process of considering how we can find a solution that is good for Commerzbank and very good for the federal government, while respecting Commerzbank’s independence,” Florian Toncar, a deputy finance minister, told reporters in Berlin.

He was speaking after attending a hearing of parliament’s finance committee, where lawmakers requested information about the government’s sale this month of part of its Commerzbank holding to UniCredit.

Toncar said UniCredit’s approach “was very much based on surprise, which unsettles many stakeholders who are important to Commerzbank.”

“That is why it is not wise to proceed too aggressively with a large, regulated and highly complex bank,” he added.

“In the end, you need the stakeholders and there has been a lot of concern in recent days and weeks, to which the government has reacted by positioning itself regarding further share sales, also against a takeover and in favor of independence.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.