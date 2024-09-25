Olympics Caterer Sodexo Weighs Acquisition of Aramark

The Eiffel Tower on the city skyline, viewed from the Arc de Triomph in central Paris, France, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government will present a bill of measures aimed at luring more foreign financial firms to the euro areas second-largest economy.

(Bloomberg) -- French food catering firm Sodexo SA is exploring a potential acquisition of US rival Aramark as it seeks growth overseas, people familiar with the matter said.

Sodexo has been discussing a possible purchase of Aramark on and off in recent months, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Any potential deal could face antitrust scrutiny. Sodexo would also need to secure the funds for such a sizeable acquisition. There’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, the people said.

Representatives for Sodexo and Aramark declined to comment.

Shares of Aramark have gained 33% in New York trading this year, valuing the company at about $9.8 billion. Sodexo has a market value of about €11.6 billion ($13 billion) in Paris.

Aramark provides catering services and facilities management to schools, hospitals, corporates as well as major sports events in more than a dozen countries. It’s also a concessions provider to 60 national and state parks in the US. The company spun off its uniform rental services unit and listed the business as Vestis Corp. last year.

Sodexo, based in the Paris suburb of Issy-les-Moulineaux, specializes in providing food services to institutions, businesses, schools and hospital. It served in several Olympics including the most recent one in Paris.

In the US, Sodexo merged its North American operations with Marriott International Inc.’s food services and facilities management business in 1997. Sodexo now has more than 104,000 employees across over 3,400 locations including K-12 schools, its website shows.

--With assistance from Crystal Tse.

