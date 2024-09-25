UniCredit’s Orcel Says He Won’t Seek Commerzbank Board Seat

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said he won’t seek a supervisory board seat for his lender at Commerzbank AG.

“We are an investor. Number one, I usually do not believe in investors having board seats,” Orcel said at a conference hosted by Bank of America Corp on Wednesday, referring to UniCredit’s stake in Commerzbank. “In this specific case, I think it’s inappropriate for us to have a board seat because we’re also a competitor. I don’t think that’s correct.”

UniCredit has been building a large stake in Commerzbank, a German lender that’s seen as a crucial source of funding for the domestic economy. Orcel has said a full takeover is an option.

Orcel reiterated his view on Wednesday that Commerzbank’s performance can be improved. He pointed to UniCredit’s higher profitability as evidence that his proposals for the German lender would help achieve better results.

The German government, which partially owns Commerzbank, has said it opposes a takeover and it has expressed displeasure with the way UniCredit has acquired the holding.

