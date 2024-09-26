Just Eat Takeaway to Deliver Sex Toys in New Deal With Lovehoney

(Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV has partnered with sex-toy maker Lovehoney Group, the latest move by the online delivery company to expand into non-food categories.

Just Eat will deliver sexual wellness products including toys and accessories from Lovehoney’s brands such as Womanizer and Fifty Shades of Grey across the UK, Austria and Denmark, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Like other food delivery companies, the Amsterdam-based business has been struggling to restore order growth after a boom during the pandemic when customers were locked down at home. It has since been focused on offering deals and loyalty programs to increase its customer base and broadening the range of products on its platform.

Just Eat has recently expanded into categories such as pet care, entertainment, health and beauty through partnerships with retailers such as Boots and Lush Cosmetics Ltd.

The company aims to use its courier network for deliveries outside of the traditional peak times for ordering food. Chief Executive Officer Jitse Groen has also previously said Just Eat is focused on increasing the pooling rate of its orders, which means a courier can combine multiple orders into one delivery round.

Lovehoney Group was formed after the merger of sexual wellness companies WOW Tech Group and Lovehoney in 2021. Private equity firm Telemos Capital, set up to invest in consumer, health-care and business services, is a lead investor of the company.

