Netherlands Reviews Bonus Cap as Banks Point to Hiring Issues

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government is re-assessing a cap on bank bonuses as lenders argue the restrictions make it harder to attract top talent.

The finance ministry is conducting an “evaluation” of the laws regulating the level of bankers’ pay and it aims to publish the results in the coming months, a spokesperson said in response to Bloomberg questions. The national parliament would have to ratify any changes before they take effect.

The Dutch rules ban variable compensation for top management at banks in which the country owns a stake, including the second-biggest listed domestic lender, ABN Amro Bank NV. The regulation also stipulates that the fixed salary for members of the executive board at those banks can only increase as quickly as raises negotiated with the labor unions in collective agreements for the industry.

The review also extends to laws that cap bonuses at 20% of fixed salaries across the wider banking sector, which includes the country’s largest lender, ING Groep NV. That threshold is much tougher than European Union rules, which limit variable compensation at 100% of fixed pay.

The country’s banks have long cited the regulation as a reason why they sometimes face an uphill battle in hiring and retaining executives, who may be able to find better pay outside the Netherlands. ABN Amro said in its annual report that the bonus ban has kept CEO pay substantially below the European benchmark.

Banks in the City of London, meanwhile, are scrapping bonus caps completely after the UK government dropped the EU-wide limits following Brexit.

