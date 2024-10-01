CVC-Backed Zabka’s Warsaw IPO Seeks to Raise $1.67 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Investors led by private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Plc seek to raise as much as 6.45 billion zloty ($1.67 billion) in an initial public offering of Poland’s Zabka Group SA, Europe’s largest chain of convenience stores.

In what may be the biggest Warsaw listing in four years, shareholders in the 7-Eleven-styled chain are offering 300 million shares, or a 30% stake, according to the prospectus published on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website. The retailer won’t sell new shares. The price range is set at 20 zloty to 21.5 zloty per share, which gives the company an implied market value of as much as 21.5 billion zloty.

The book-building process will end on Oct. 9 and Zabka expects to start trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange around Oct. 17. The over-allotment option allows to increase number of offered shares to 345 million.

Zabka is set to be Poland’s largest IPO since e-commerce operator Allegro.eu SA’s record $2.8 billion offering in 2020 and discount retailer Pepco Group NV, which raised $1.1 billion in 2021. Since then, Warsaw offerings have since dried up amid war in neighboring Ukraine and amid Europe’s energy crisis.

Zabka targets like-for-like sales growth of 7.5% to 9% in 2024 and plans to double revenues by 2028. In the first half of 2024, sales grew 10.3%, outpacing supermarket peers Dino Polska SA and Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA’s Biedronka.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are global coordinators of the share sale, according to the prospectus. Banco Santander SA, Bank Pekao SA, BNP Paribas SA, CVC Capital Markets S.à r.l., Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, PKO Bank Polski SA, ING Bank NV, MBank SA and Trigon Dom Maklerski SA are also working on the transaction.

