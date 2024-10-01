CVS Management, Board Have Been Considering Breakup for Months

A CVS pharmacy in Pinole, California, US, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. CVS Health Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 2. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Conversations about breaking up CVS Health Corp. have been going on for months involving management and the board, predating talks with hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, a person familiar with the matter said.

Glenview approached CVS weeks ago to begin talks about improving the company’s business, potentially kicking off an activist campaign at the pharmacy and insurance giant. Glenview held its first in-person meeting with the company’s management Monday, the person said, adding talks were constructive.

CVS said earlier that it “maintains a regular dialogue with the investment community.”

CVS’s shares were down 1.3% as of 9:58 a.m. in New York.

