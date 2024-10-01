Philippines Monitoring Chinese Activity at Disputed South China Sea Shoal

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Coast Guard said it is keeping an eye on China’s next move at a disputed South China Sea shoal that has become the latest flashpoint in the two nations’ maritime spat.

The Southeast Asian nation has been using Canadian vessel detection technology to monitor China’s presence at Sabina Shoal, and is hoping to get a clearer picture of what Beijing intends to do in the area in the coming days, coast guard spokesman Jay Tarriela said at a speech in the Australian capital of Canberra.

“China has really mastered the gray zone strategy in preventing miscalculation, but the problem is how long can the people from the Philippines Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines tolerate such aggression,” Tarriela said at an event hosted by the National Press Club. Manila will keep its presence at Sabina Shoal, he added.

The contested atoll is being closely watched, as it has recently been the site of clashes between China and the Philippines, a US ally. Manila last month withdrew its coast guard ship from the shoal due to bad weather but has vowed to return, while China also pledged to continue activities there.

