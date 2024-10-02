LVMH Says Celine Artistic Director Hedi Slimane Is Leaving the Fashion Label

(Bloomberg) -- Hedi Slimane, the artistic director of Celine, is leaving the LVMH fashion label after nearly seven years at its creative helm.

Celine grew strongly and became an “iconic French couture house” during Slimane’s tenure, LVMH said in a statement Wednesday.

Slimane took over as artistic and image director of the label in January 2018, and since then Celine has widened its customer base, appealing to a younger demographic through campaigns featuring models like Kaia Gerber. Slimane re-introduced the brand’s inverted double-C logo, and launched the popular Triomphe handbag shortly after taking over.

The 56-year-old is known as a hands-on manager who insists on overseeing the full creative process, even shooting ad campaigns himself. During Slimane’s time as artistic director, Celine moved into high-end fragrances, a strategy followed by peers like Kering SA leather goods label Bottega Veneta, which is set to launch its own perfume this year.

Some other signature Slimane traits include black and white photography surrounded by white frames, a preference for 1960s-style Twiggy-throwback models, and admiration of imagery featuring rock’n’roll icons like Bob Dylan.

Slimane has made a name for himself by tearing up some of the unwritten codes of the fashion industry. He skipped presentations during the official calendar of the Paris Fashion Week, when fashion editors, buyers and influencers descend on the French capital. Slimane has sometimes opted for films as an alternative way to unveil new collections.

The designer has also been notable for his absence from the LVMH Fashion Prize, awarded each year to an emerging talent, marking a stark contrast to attendees including Louis Vuitton menswear designer Pharrell Williams, Christian Dior womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri and even former Celine designer Phoebe Philo.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE doesn’t break down revenue and profit by label, but HSBC estimates that Celine generated about €2.6 billion ($2.9 billion) in revenue last year, about 3% of the luxury group’s total, making it the group’s seventh-biggest contributor in terms of earnings before interest and taxes. Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture are LVMH’s two biggest fashion labels.

Before working at Celine, Slimane spent four years at Yves Saint Laurent, exiting under acrimonious terms and later suing the Kering label for copyright breach.

Earlier in his career, Slimane was also known for setting the menswear agenda for over a decade by bringing back skinny suits and jeans while at Dior menswear in the early 2000s.

Celine, a Paris accessories brand founded in 1945, gained in popularity under designer Phoebe Philo, who left in 2017 after a 10-year stint which saw her designs lauded for their intellectual, grown-up woman chic. Severine Merle has been Celine’s chief executive officer for the past seven years, and the brand is currently part of LVMH’s fashion group, which is temporarily being overseen by Sidney Toledano.

