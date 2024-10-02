Oil Climbs for Third Day as Middle East Supply Risks Dominate

Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, April 15, 2024. Oil shrugged off Irans unprecedented attack on Israel, with prices easing on speculation that the conflict would remain contained. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as traders assessed supply risks in the Middle East, with Israel expected to make a retaliatory strike against Iran following Tehran’s missile barrage earlier this week.

West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $71 a barrel after advancing almost 3% over the prior two sessions, while Brent closed below $74. Israel has threatened reprisals against Iran, although US President Joe Biden has said the country should hold off from attacking its nuclear facilities.

The oil market has been transfixed by the latest crisis in the Middle East, which comes after a year of turmoil as Israel faces off against Iran and its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere. The region accounts for about a third of global supply, and traders are concerned the latest escalation could hit flows if energy facilities are attacked or supply routes blocked.

A major strike by Israel on Iran’s oil-exporting capacity could take 1.5 million barrels of daily supplies off the market, according to Citigroup Inc. If Israel struck minor infrastructure, such as downstream assets and storage facilities, between 300,000 and 450,000 barrels of output could be lost, analysts including Francesco Martoccia said in a note.

Beyond the crisis, there are signs of ample supplies. OPEC+ plans to restore some of its shuttered capacity, with increases set to start from December after a two-month delay. In the US, meanwhile, official data showed crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 3.9 million barrels last week, their biggest increase in five months.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.