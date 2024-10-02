Top Japan Bankers Predict More Share Gains, BOJ Rates at 1%

(Bloomberg) -- Top executives of Japan’s biggest banks and brokerages predicted further gains in domestic share prices and more interest-rate hikes, as they welcomed a new prime minister who started his career in the financial sector.

Toru Nakashima, the chief executive officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., said he expects the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates to 1%, while his counterpart at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Hironori Kamezawa, said the rate is likely to rise to at least that level, from 0.25%.

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s CEO Kentaro Okuda said the Nikkei 225 Stock Average may rise above 40,000 by the end of the year, a prediction he shared with Masahiro Kihara, CEO of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. That would be a 6% gain from current levels. The executives spoke at a Nikkei financial forum in Tokyo.

They gathered a day after Shigeru Ishiba became Japan’s new prime minister. In the run-up to his election, uncertainties over the next administration’s stance on monetary policy caused sharp swings in stocks, bonds and the yen. Domestic banks will get an earning boost if the BOJ raises interest rates further, allowing them to charge more on a variety of lending from corporate loans to mortgages.

Ishiba’s first job was at Mitsui Bank Ltd., where he worked for almost four years before he was elected as member of parliament in the 1980’s, according to his website. Mitsui Bank became part of SMFG after a series of mergers starting in the 1990’s as policymakers pushed for consolidation in a crowded banking sector weighed down by bad debt.

“We are happy about his becoming prime minister,” said SMFG’s Nakashima. “From his comments, I think he is supportive of BOJ’s policy normalization, so I think the BOJ can keep raising rates.”

