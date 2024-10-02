United Air Safety Review by US FAA Ends, Agency Says

A worker walks past a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 airplane at a gate in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s shares rose after the carrier forecast better-than-expected profit this quarter, tempering concerns that Boeing Co. aircraft delays and regulatory pressure will put expansion plans at risk. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Aviation Administration has concluded its review of United Airlines Holdings Inc. after finding no significant safety issues, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The conclusion wraps up months of additional oversight imposed on the carrier following a series of alarming safety incidents, including a wheel that flew off a plane after takeoff and an aircraft that skidded off a runway shortly after landing.

United had previously said the FAA had begun to lift the restrictions it imposed following the incidents, including allowing the airline to begin the process of adding new planes and routes again.

(Corrects erroneous reference to United in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.