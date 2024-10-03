Ethiopia Bondholders Reject 18% Haircut Proposal as Unreasonable

(Bloomberg) -- Investors holding Ethiopia’s defaulted dollar bonds have rejected the debt restructuring terms proposed by the government for the $1 billion issue.

An ad hoc committee representing holders of the sovereign notes maturing Dec. 2024 said Ethiopia’s suggestion of an 18% haircut on the bond’s principal is “wholly inconsistent” with the nation’s economic fundamentals.

“The committee does not consider the illustrative terms to be a reasonable starting point for negotiation,” it added in a statement Thursday.

The government spelled out its proposal Tuesday in a call with bondholders, even though the ad hoc group, which holds over 40% of the bonds, had already dismissed accepting a haircut in August. It said at the time that any reductions to the principal amount that the Horn of Africa nation owes them were unnecessary.

Morgan Stanley Asset Management, Farallon Capital Management LLC and VR Capital Group Ltd. are part of the group, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the composition of the committee is private.

Ethiopia defaulted on the bond last December. In July, it secured a $3.4 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund and now the government needs to renegotiate debt owed to bondholders, as well as to country-level creditors such as China and France, which are grouped together in an official creditor committee, or OCC.

It’s using the Group of 20’s Common Framework guidelines to restructure its external debt, which includes $12.4 billion owed to bilateral creditors. Under the framework, the IMF’s debt sustainability analysis lays out the economic parameters dictating how much relief lenders need to provide, and forms the basis for negotiations with all creditor groups.

In its presentation to global investors, Ethiopia said it was inviting them to negotiate in parallel with the OCC process. However, the group of bondholders responded that the “lack of transparency” in the debt rework between the country and its bilateral creditors “could hinder Ethiopia from achieving a fair outcome for all of Ethiopia’s stakeholders” because the OCC represent a “significant majority” of the debt that’s up for restructuring.

The defaulted bond traded Thursday at about 77 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

