Oil Gains as Middle East Tensions Simmer Ahead of China Open

A crew member uses binoculars on the bridge of the oil tanker 'Devon' as it prepares to transfer crude oil from Kharg Island oil terminal to India, in the Persian Gulf, Iran, on Friday, March 23, 2018. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced for a sixth straight session on mounting tensions in the Middle East, as investors prepared for the reopening of Chinese markets after a week-long holiday.

West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $78 a barrel during choppy trading in Asia, while Brent closed near $81. The market continues to watch for Israel’s retaliation against Tehran following a missile attack last week, as fighting escalated on Monday with Iran-backed groups.

In China, the top economic planner will hold a press briefing Tuesday to discuss a package of policies aimed at boosting economic growth in the world’s biggest crude importer. Expectations are rising that Beijing may expand public spending as part of its stimulus package.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.