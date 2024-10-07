Tunisia President Wins Reelection in Ballot Hurt by Weak Turnout

(Bloomberg) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied won a second term in an election snubbed by more than two-thirds of eligible voters, as discontent rises over his authoritarian style of governance in the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolts.

The 66-year-old won about 90.7% of the votes on Sunday, placing him well ahead of rival contenders Ayachi Zammel and Zouhair Maghzaoui, according to initial results from Tunisia’s election commission on Monday evening.

Just 28.8% of the 9.7 million-strong electorate participated, the lowest rate for a presidential vote since the North African nation gained independence from France almost seven decades ago.

Turnout at Tunisian ballots has dropped since Saied amassed sweeping powers following his first electoral victory in 2019, where he’d capitalized on growing frustration with a political elite who’d failed to deliver on the promises of the 2011 uprising.

The president was widely expected to win after authorities arrested and jailed potential rivals and dissidents. Saied has defended his economic management — which includes rejecting a bailout from the International Monetary Fund — and denied accusations he’s crushing a nascent democracy by neutering the judiciary.

The election came at a difficult time for Tunisia, which is grappling with weak economic growth, a chronic shortage of staple foods and high unemployment. Authorities have struggled to meet their debt-servicing needs, set to hit a record this year of about 41% of government expenditure.

The poor turnout is a blow for Saied, according to Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa program director at the International Crisis Group. “Clearly this is not the result he wanted, at least in terms of popular mobilization,” he said.

“If you scratch beneath the surface you realize that this large area of indifference is potentially a ticking bomb,” Fabiani said. Should disenchantment turn into “something less passive,” Saied and his supporters may realize they’re in a relatively weak position, he added.

Tunisia kickstarted a wave of pro-democracy protests in the Arab world in late 2010, ousting long-time autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali early the following year.

--With assistance from Sherif Tarek.

