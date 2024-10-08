Dimon Says Regulators Should Reduce Obstacles to Going Public

(Bloomberg) -- Regulators in the US and UK should make it easier for companies to go public, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

“It is important that policymakers understand that here and in the United States we have made it hard to go public,” Dimon said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview from London. He pointed to the dropoff in research into smaller companies and rising expenses from litigation and regulatory filings.

Dimon said it’s “odd” that there’s been no commensurate rise in IPOs with the surge in public market valuations. He added, however, that there’s a growing IPO backlog.

“I think it would be incumbent for us to make it easier and cheaper to go public, and we have to figure out a way to do that,” Dimon said.

In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also said more midsize banks should be allowed to merge.

--With assistance from Lisa Abramowicz.

