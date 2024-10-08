Polish Billionaire Solorz Fires His Son From Cyfrowy’s Board

(Bloomberg) -- Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz dismissed his son from the supervisory board of his media and mobile group Cyfrowy Polsat SA in the latest chapter of the family feud over control of his conglomerate.

The decision comes a day after Solorz removed Tobias Solorz and his other son Piotr Zak from the supervisory board of utility ZE PAK SA, another company he controls.

The development comes amid uncertainty over Solorz’s business empire and reports about the billionaire’s poor health.

Last month, his children sent a letter to managers of family businesses, voicing concern over alleged attempts to take over the firms, adding that they’re having difficulties contacting the billionaire and are in conflict with his current wife Justyna Kulka.

Shares in Cyfrowy dropped by as much as 7.6% on Tuesday but pared the losses and traded 0.6% lower as of 4:02 p.m. in Warsaw.

