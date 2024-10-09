Statistics Canada Resolves Web Outage After Trade Data Delay

A Canadian flag in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, March 15, 2024. Following a meeting, Prime Minister Trudeau said that he would not give more power to Quebec on immigration, The Montreal Gazette reports. Photographer: Graham Hughes/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Statistics Canada’s website is back to normal following an outage that led to the half-hour delay of international trade data on Tuesday.

“As of today, our website has returned to normal functionality. The Daily was published as usual, this morning at 8:30,” Carter Mann, the agency’s head of media relations, said by email on Wednesday.

The Daily is the main page where the agency publishes statistics each morning. It had been snarled by technical issues for several hours on Tuesday.

“The cause of the outage has been traced to a technical issue with a piece of hardware and is not linked to a cybersecurity event,” Mann added.

The next major release is jobs data scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

