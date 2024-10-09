Treasury Market Braces for Inflation Read as Fed Cuts in Play

(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are starting to wager that the US Treasury market will slide ahead of a key inflation read that will provide further clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Hot job-creation data late last week sent the bond market lower, pushing yields higher as investors ditched bets that the Fed will have to continue aggressively cutting interest rates this year to prevent the labor market from weakening. Now that concerns over US employment have subsided, attention will turn to whether consumer prices are under control.

Inflation “should come in tame, so there shouldn’t be any surprises,” said Kim Rupert, an economist at Action Economics. “But that’s not to say we can’t be surprised and clearly an upside surprise can add to the bearish reaction following the payroll report.”

A consensus of forecasts compiled by Bloomberg predicts that excluding the food and energy components consumer prices rose an annualized 3.2%. If Thursday’s inflation report comes in at that estimate, Citadel Securities’ Michael de Pass said on Bloomberg Television that his prediction of a quarter-point cut this year is probable, since prices remain well above the Fed’s 2% target.

“We end up in a world where inflation remains sticky, above target, and the pace of easing slows down relative to what the market has priced in,” de Pass said.

Since the jobs data, a position shake-up in the futures market linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate has seen long positions aggressively unwind as odds of additional half-point rate cuts have diminished in the swaps market, while short positions has started to emerge.

Swaps traders now imply a less than a 100% certainty that the Fed will cut at least another half point this year, pricing in about 47 basis points of reductions. In the options market, new positions have been skewed toward hedging a scenario where the central bank eases just 25 basis points at the November meeting before holding the policy rate in December.

Minutes from the central bank’s September gathering released on Wednesday show that Fed Chair Jerome Powell received some pushback on a half-point interest-rate cut, as some officials preferred a smaller, quarter-point reduction.

So far this month, the US Treasury market is down 1.3% after gaining for the prior five straight months. That has pushed yields of Treasuries across all maturities close to 4% or higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising nearly 30 basis points in the last week.

Aside from CPI data, the market will also have to digest a third round of Treasury coupon-bearing debt sales Thursday, with the sale of $22 billion in 30-year bonds. That will follow a $39 billion sale of 10-year debt on Wednesday and $58 billion of three-year notes a day earlier — which saw middling demand.

Since Sept. 18, when the Fed cut its key policy rate by a half-point for the first rate reduction in over four years, policy sensitive two-year Treasury yields have swung in just over a half point range. It touched as low as 3.5% on Sept. 25 and as high as 4.02% on Friday as traders reacted to the robust employment data.

“Opinions are so wide and so varied that we are once again going to see a market that responds aggressively – likely over responds aggressively – to one or two data points,” said de Pass. “We are going to get quite a wide range again in the front end of the curve.”

--With assistance from Edward Bolingbroke.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.