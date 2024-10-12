Intesa Set to Name Ex-Military Police General as Security Chief

An Intesa Sanpaolo SpA logo above the entrance to an Intesa Sanpaolo bank branch in Brescia, Italy, on Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Intesa Sanpaolo will report earnings on Feb. 4.

(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Italy’s largest lender, is set to appoint a former top official of the Carabinieri military police as chief security officer after a reported spying scandal.

Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina will propose the appointment of Antonio De Vita to the bank’s board next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

De Vita will directly report to Messina, and oversee the firm’s cybersecurity and security services, said the people, who asked not to be mentioned, citing confidential plans.

The expected appointment aims at boosting Intesa’s security services after Italian media reports that an employee no longer with the bank allegedly spied on account information of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other government officials.

A spokesman for Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.