State Street’s CFO Eric Aboaf to Leave Firm for New Opportunity

(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the company in February for a new opportunity outside of banking.

State Street has kicked off an internal and external search process for his successor, it said in a statement Tuesday. Aboaf will stay on for several months to help with the transition.

“State Street is well-positioned with its strong financial foundation and strategy for success, and I look forward to working with the team into 2025 during this transition,” Aboaf said.

The company also announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday, posting $3.26 billion of revenue which topped analyst estimates.

