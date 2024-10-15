ADVERTISEMENT

State Street’s CFO Eric Aboaf to Leave Firm for New Opportunity

By Sally Bakewell

(Bloomberg) -- State Street Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf will leave the company in February for a new opportunity outside of banking.

State Street has kicked off an internal and external search process for his successor, it said in a statement Tuesday. Aboaf will stay on for several months to help with the transition. 

“State Street is well-positioned with its strong financial foundation and strategy for success, and I look forward to working with the team into 2025 during this transition,” Aboaf said. 

The company also announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday, posting $3.26 billion of revenue which topped analyst estimates.  

