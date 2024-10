Cyclists pass an ABN Amro Group NV bank branch in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. ABN Amro, which hit a 52-week high on Feb. 2, is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 9.

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government intends to pare its holding in ABN Amro Bank NV to about 30% as part of its plan to pull out from the lender.

The state will reduce its stake from about 40.5% currently through a trading plan, its investment vehicle NLFI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last month, the government sold shares worth about €1.17 billion ($1.3 billion) in ABN Amro.

