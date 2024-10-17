BNP Said to Lay Off Four Members of Emerging Markets Credit Team

A BNP Paribas SA bank branch in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. BNP Paribas SA is in exclusive talks with Axa SA to buy the insurers asset management unit for 5.1 billion ($5.5 billion), a move that will create one of Europes largest money managers. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas laid off at least four people from its emerging-markets credit team just two years after the bank expanded its presence in the space, according to people familiar with the matter.

Those cut include Bo Bazylevsky, who joined in 2022 as a New York-based managing director and senior trader focused on Latin America debt, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information hasn’t been made public. Trang Nguyen, the London-based global head of emerging-market sovereign credit strategy, was also laid off.

Trader Felipe Restrepo and the head of emerging-market credit sales in London Kalpesh Suchdev were also let go, the people added.

Representatives for BNP declined to comment. Bazylevsky, Nguyen, Restrepo and Suchdev declined to comment.

Nguyen led global emerging-market credit research for JPMorgan Chase & Co. before joining BNP two years ago as part of a hiring spree in which BNP built out its team.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.