Nordea Raises 2024 Outlook and Unveils More Share Buybacks

(Bloomberg) -- Nordea Bank Abp raised its outlook for the full year and outlined a new program of share buybacks as net interest income for the third quarter matched estimates.

The difference between what Nordea earns from lending and what it pays for deposits fell 1% from a year ago to €1.88 billion ($2 billion), the Helsinki-based lender said on Thursday, meeting the average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“Given our strong performance through this year, we have updated our outlook and now expect full-year 2024 return on equity to be above 16%,” Chief Executive Officer Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement. Nordea had previously estimated return on equity of 15% this year, a number that it still targets for 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, Nordea said it will start a new €250 million program of share buybacks after receiving approval from the ECB, with purchases due to begin Monday. It’s already bought back €5.5 billion worth of its own stock since late 2021 across four programs.

Nordea’s net interest income peaked in the first three months of the year, having enjoyed an industry-wide boost as a result of tighter monetary policy, reversed now by both the European Central Bank and the Riksbank as the pace of inflation slows down.

The bank also released a further €30 million from its management judgment buffer, which now stands at €435 million, saying that its “risk position is sound, and credit quality continues to be strong and in line with” long-term expectations.

“Since our repositioning in 2019, we have lifted Nordea to a new level through lasting efficiencies and focused, profitable growth,” Vang-Jensen said.

