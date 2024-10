Workers picket outside a Boeing Co. facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, US, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across the planemaker's Seattle hub after members of its largest union voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike. Photographer: M. Scott Brauer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The union for 33,000 striking Boeing Co. factory workers said it’s “actively engaged in indirect discussions” with the embattled planemaker, a possible sign of progress toward ending the five-week walkout.

The talks are being facilitated by Julie Su, the acting US Secretary of Labor, according to a Friday statement by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district representing the striking workers.

