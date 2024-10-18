Tribeca’s Liu Nabs Distribution Head, CEO for New Hedge Fund

(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Jun Bei Liu has made the first hire for her long-short fund, which is set to open next year.

Liu has hired Jason Todd, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s private banking unit, for her new A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) fund, she told Bloomberg News on Thursday. The fund has yet to be named and has attracted the backing of Tribeca Investment Partners. Todd will head up the business as chief executive officer and as head of distribution.

Prior to Todd’s role at CBA, he was head of wealth management investment strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile. Todd is experienced in the wealth space in Australia and will run distribution, Sydney-based Jun Bei Liu said during a Bloomberg Television interview.

