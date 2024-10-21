Starbucks Marketing Executive Exits as Chipotle Alum Takes Over

A logo on the clock tower of the Starbucks Corp. headquarters in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Starbucks might boost fiscal 2023 US same-store sales by mid- to high-single digits via a transformation effort that added locations with drive-thrus, representing 47% of total US revenue, and with a strong digital business aided by enhanced tech.

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s chief marketing officer for North America is leaving the coffee chain, yet another leadership shakeup as new boss Brian Niccol reshapes the company.

The chain confirmed Kyndra Russell’s departure in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg News. She’s been at Starbucks for almost eight years, according to her LinkedIn profile, and took on her latest role earlier this year.

Russell’s exit comes after Niccol hired Tressie Lieberman as chief brand officer to “reintroduce Starbucks to the world,” according to a statement last week. She will lead marketing, product development, digital, creative and analytics.

Lieberman previously worked at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., where Niccol was formerly chief executive officer, and at Yum! Brands Inc., where he led Taco Bell.

Niccol has revamped the coffee chain’s top ranks since becoming CEO on Sept. 9 as he seeks to reverse slumping sales. In the process, he’s undone some management changes implemented by his ousted predecessor earlier this year.

Russell didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

