3M Raises Full-Year Profit Target a Second Time Under Brown

(Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. increased the low end of its 2024 profit forecast and reported third-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates as a push to boost productivity gained traction.

The maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape said adjusted profit was $1.98 per share in the most recent period, better than the $1.91 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings of at least $7.20 per share, up from the $7 floor in its previous forecast, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The more optimistic outlook marks the second time 3M has boosted its annual profit goal since Chief Executive Officer Bill Brown began the role in May. Still, the $7.25 midpoint of 3M’s new forecast fell short of the $7.30 expected by Wall Street.

3M’s shares jumped 3.8% as of 6:42 a.m. before regular trading in New York. The stock is up roughly 48% this year, outpacing the S&P 500’s 23% gain.

In an interview, Brown attributed the bulk of the guidance increase to productivity improvements inside 3M’s factories, one of his top priorities. Spending cuts and the effect of share repurchases also helped, he said.

Third-quarter adjusted operating profit margin — a key metric for 3M investors — was 23%, ahead of the 22.4% expected by analysts.

3M’s shares have soared since late July when Brown shared his initial view of how he intends to reinvigorate the conglomerate after a multi-year stretch in which it lost more than $60 billion in market value. He wants to boost 3M’s sluggish sales growth by speeding the development of new products while cutting waste built into 3M’s complex organization.

He’s also changing how many of 3M’s thousands of employees work. Starting next month, the company will expect — but not require — managers at the director level and above to work from an office Tuesday through Thursday. The policy is voluntary for those below the director rank.

For the past three years, desk-based workers at the 122-year-old company had the freedom to work remotely for the most part in consultation with their managers, under a policy dubbed “Work Your Way.” Brown said the change is part of his broader push to speed growth, boost innovation and solve problems for customers.

“All of those things I think are embedded in our discussions around pivoting people back a bit more to the office,” Brown said.

