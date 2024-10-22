Cathay Pacific Says Boeing 777X Delay a ‘Disappointment’

(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. labeled the delayed delivery of Boeing Co.’s flagship long-haul 777X jet a “disappointment,” in its strongest critique of the beleaguered plane manufacturer.

“We want all our aircraft, and we’d like them to be delivered at the time that they’re promised,” Alex McGowan, Cathay’s Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer, said in an interview in Hong Kong on Tuesday. “When they’re not, that’s a disappointment to us.”

McGowan made the comments on the sidelines of an event celebrating the airline’s recent multi-billion dollar agreement with Boeing’s chief rival Airbus SE for up to 150 aircraft. The criticism builds on earlier comments from Emirates Airline president Tim Clark about needing “serious conversations” with Boeing about its contractual shortfalls.

Boeing did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Boeing said earlier this month the first delivery of its 777X widebody aircraft would take place in 2026 — instead of 2025 — but that’s now five years later than originally planned. The lengthy delay has forced customers around the world to reconsider their fleet plans, which often means using older planes for longer.

Cathay is among around a dozen customers globally to purchase Boeing’s new long-range flagship jet, with 21 of the aircraft on order. Singapore Airlines, Air India, Deutsche Lufthansa and Qatar Airways are among the other marquee customers. Emirates Airlines is the largest having placed an order for over 200 777X jets.

The Boeing 777X will be Cathay’s sole aircraft to eventually offer the carrier’s new first-class cabins on key intercontinental routes.

Cathay has turned to Airbus for the bulk of its aircraft renewal and expansion, in a blow to Boeing. The Hong Kong carrier in August ordered 30 A330neo widebodies with an option for 30 more. It also purchased six A350 Freighters, plus the rights to 20 more, and doubled a previous order for single-aisle jets to 64.

The carrier also flies 48 A350 widebodies, while its low-cost sibling HK Express also operates an all-Airbus fleet and will get an expanded fleet from Cathay’s purchase of new single-aisle jets.

