Halkbank Prosecution Can Go Forward, US Appeals Court Says

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank can be prosecuted for conspiring to violate US sanctions against Iran, a federal appeals court ruled.
Tuesday’s decision by the US Court of Appeals in Manhattan likely removes the last obstacle to the longstanding case proceeding to trial. Last year, the US Supreme Court ruled Halkbank wasn’t shielded from prosecution by a US sovereign immunity statute.
The New York court ruled against the bank on additional sovereign immunity issues that weren’t decided by the Supreme Court.
