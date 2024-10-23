Deutsche Bank Loses Court Fight With Postbank Shareholders

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG was ordered to increase payments to a group of former Postbank investors as part of a long-running share-valuation dispute that has already cost Germany’s biggest lender hundreds of millions of euros.

The Cologne Appeals Court on Wednesday upheld a previous ruling in favor of investors who were seeking a total of €100 million ($108 million). The judgment is also likely to influence other litigation still pending in a lower court.

The legal clash dates back to Deutsche Bank’s acquisition of Postbank and the amount it offered in its 2010 takeover bid. At the time, Deutsche Bank promised €25 per Postbank share. The investors said they should have received €57.25 — the price the stock was trading at in 2008 when Deutsche Bank first bought shares of its then-competitor.

Deutsche Bank in April set aside as much as €1.3 billion in legal provisions after the judges warned at a hearing they may find against the company. In August, it settled with a group of plaintiffs who represent 60% of the total claims. That agreement allowed it to reduce the provision to €547 million, the lender said earlier in Wednesday.

Among the plaintiffs who settled was Elliott Investment Management, which received nearly €200 million. In September, the bank also settled with two other smaller investors.

They plaintiffs had argued that via the agreements closed at the time, Deutsche Bank effectively already controlled Postbank. While in the current cases the plaintiffs seek a payout of € 57.25 per share, other investors who have also sued claim the new payout should be €64.25 per share.

The first case was already filed in 2010 and the litigation since then has seen various ups and downs. Germany’s top civil court already ruled twice on the dispute, in 2014 and 2022 – always sending the cases back to a lower court to examine more issues. In a previous round, the Cologne Appeal Court had dismissed the suits but the 2022 top court judgment changed its view.

The case is: OLG Köln, 13 U 231/17.

(Updates with details of case starting in third paragraph)

