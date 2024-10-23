Luxury Real Estate Is a Bright Spot in Europe’s Bruised Property Market

(Bloomberg) -- Luxury is outperforming across European real estate.

Whether it’s high-end hotels or prime shopping streets, the rapidly growing ranks of the global rich and a huge wealth transfer from baby boomers to their children has helped cushion the blow from the property correction unleashed by higher interest rates, according to research published Wednesday by broker CBRE Group Inc.

The relative strength of luxury property comes even as high-end fashion, jewelry and liquor brands have been hit hard by a slowdown in Chinese travel and consumption as well as increased barriers to trade. That’s hit the likes of LVMH, which posted its worst quarter since 2020.

“Our research tells us that luxury outperforms, including at a real estate level, and will continue to do so,” said Tasos Vezyridis, CBRE’s head of European thought leadership. “The slowdown we’ve experienced in 2024 looks to be short-term and concentrated in certain markets outside of Europe. As a result, we expect London, Paris, Milan and Amsterdam to both set trends and influence the aspirations of affluent consumers worldwide.”

The advent of higher interest rates prompted a major pullback by institutional investors from commercial real estate, as they waited for valuations to correct to reflect the higher cost of capital. But high-net-worth investors and increasingly risk-taking private equity firms have pounced on what they see as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire parts of Europe’s prime postcodes at historically low prices or the chance to cash in on rents that are poised for substantial growth.

Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest private equity real estate investor, has snapped up luxury stores in London and Paris, a notable departure after years of shrinking its exposure to retail properties. Its €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) sale of a trophy retail property in Milan was among its largest and most profitable disposals earlier this year, according to an earnings call.

“Demand for this sector remains resilient as luxury retailers seek to secure prime locations for their flagship stores,” Blackstone’s head of European real estate James Seppala said. “These assets are by their very nature finite in their supply, which we believe will support valuations over the long term.”

The focus of luxury brands on acquiring the most sought after space on the best shopping streets has pushed up rents further and faster than those focused on mass market consumers, CBRE’s data show. Rents on London’s New Bond Street are almost triple their level in 2010, a stark contrast to main street rival Oxford Street, where they’ve scarcely grown, the broker’s data show. Its the same story in Paris, where the upscale Rue Saint-Honore has surpassed Boulevard Haussmann by a wide margin.

A push by major hotel groups to retain their most valuable customers has led to a flurry of mergers and acquisitions of top-end brands utilizing capital from their balance sheets that’s been freed up by moving to asset-light models in which they operate rather than own most properties. Average daily room rates for London luxury hotels grew 42% in the four years through 2023, outpacing the 27% achieved in the wider market. Rates for luxury rooms in Paris and Milan climbed 42% and 60% in the same period, beating the 37% growth in each of their wider hotel markets.

“Luxury is a segment that has long been under-understood,” CBRE Europe head of hotels Kenneth Hatton said. “The major brand groups have learned from the specialists both in hotels and in wider sector that luxury requires a different approach, and dedicated divisions have been cultivated to service it.”

