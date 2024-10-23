McDonald’s Is Racing to Contain Fallout From E. Coli Outbreak

EFFINGHAM, IL - MARCH 30: A Quarter Pounder hamburger is served at a McDonald's restaurant on March 30, 2017 in Effingham, Illinois. McDonald's announced today that it will start making the burger with fresh beef patties instead of the frozen beef that it currently uses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is trying to contain the fallout from a severe E. coli outbreak that appears to be linked to onions in its Quarter Pounder sandwiches, which has killed one person and sickened dozens of people across the US.

The chain has yanked the burgers from one-fifth of its more than 13,000 US restaurants. On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an investigation into the illnesses.

Shares in the burger chain are down 5% as investors try to determine how widespread the issue is and what impact removing the Quarter Pounders will have on its business. The company said it could take weeks to restore the items to menus.

The company said on Wednesday that it was too early to determine the outbreak’s impact on sales and that the burger chain was focused on rooting out the source of the illnesses. McDonald’s said the onions are the likely culprit, but it hasn’t ruled out beef as a potential source of contamination.

McDonald’s said it was actively working with the CDC on its E. coli probe and was working quickly to control the outbreak, which has led to 10 hospitalizations, including a child. The company said it was originally notified by the CDC last week and removed the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in the affected areas while the investigation continues.

