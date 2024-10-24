Barclays Traders, Dealmakers Help Pre-Tax Profit Top Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc profit was buoyed by an increase in trading revenue in the third quarter as it benefited from the uptick in volatility across asset classes in recent months.

The British bank posted a surprise increase in fixed-income trading while it’s stock traders generated £692 million in revenue in the period, topping the £688 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The company also now expects full-year net interest income to be greater than £11 billion, up from an earlier forecast, as it continues to benefit from higher interest rates. Revenue from the company’s UK consumer business climbed 4% to £1.95 billion in the quarter.

Taken together, the two divisions fueled a 5% increase in total revenue to £6.55 billion, which was also better than analysts were anticipating. Pre-tax profit for the period climbed 18% to £2.23 billion.

“We continue to be focused on disciplined execution of our three year plan and are encouraged with progress to date,” Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in a statement announcing the results.

The better-than-expected trading results mirror those of Barclays’ US rivals, with the five biggest Wall Street banks on track to post their best trading year since the onset of the Dodd-Frank era.

Barclays also benefited from an increase in deal activity in the quarter, with advisory revenue more than doubling to £186 million. That was higher than the £144 million that analysts in Bloomberg’s survey were calling for.

The results are a key win for Venkatakrishnan, who’s kicked off a multi-year plan to boost returns at Barclays in February. The company has long faced questions from shareholders about the size of its investment bank because the unit consumes more risk-weighted assets — a measure of capital — than any other part of the bank even though it often produces some of the company’s lowest returns.

Earlier this month, Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy, the co-heads of Barclays investment banking businesses, reiterated that they’re aiming to increase their market share across investment banking to the roughly 4% the company last captured in 2019, which would be an increase from the 3% it held last year.

