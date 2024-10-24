Seven & i Seeks to Convince Investors Sales Will Double by 2030

Signage outside a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Seven & i Holdings will release it's earnings figures on Oct. 10. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co.’s plan to split in two and expand abroad will help the retailer almost double group revenue, Chief Executive Officer Ryuichi Isaka said in an appeal to shareholders as Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. seeks to buy the Japanese convenience-store operator.

The retailer aims to reach ¥30 trillion ($197 billion) in group sales by the 2030 fiscal year, up from ¥17.7 trillion in 2023, with a greater contribution from convenience-store operations in markets abroad.

Seven & i laid out plans earlier this month that will effectively split the company in two: A business focused on 7-Eleven, convenience stores and gasoline stations, and another made up of less profitable retail operations. The company’s biggest-ever overhaul is designed to boost its value in the face of a buyout proposal from Couche-Tard that values Seven & i at about ¥7.1 trillion.

“Investors should expect global growth,” Isaka told analysts Thursday during an investor presentation. Executives are set to meet with key investors in the next week to lay out plans to restructure and expand.

For Japan, the goal is to surpass ¥6 trillion in annual domestic sales over the same period, Isaka said.

Seven & had rebuffed an earlier, lower offer by the Canadian operator of Circle K stores, saying that it undervalued the company, but hasn’t yet responded to Couche-Tard’s latest proposal to pay $18.19, or ¥2,777, per share. Shares in the Japanese company were trading at ¥2,249 during morning trading in Tokyo Thursday, below that price.

Earlier this month, Couche-Tard’s top management came to Japan but weren’t able to enter negotiations with Seven & i. Chairman and founder Alain Bouchard said in an interview that he’s confident the Canadian company can address regulatory concerns.

In North America, Seven & i is interested in making further acquisitions in North America, Joe DePinto, who runs convenience store operations in the region, said during a presentation. Seven & i is pursuing new services such as improved digital services and electric-vehicle charging stations, he said.

“We’re planning for the future but we recognize that this is going to take some time,” DePinto said.

Under the proposed restructuring plan, the convenience-store business will become a global company named 7-Eleven Corp. With growth in Japan and North America weakening, Isaka and his management team are seeking to reassure investors that there’s more potential for greater expansion.

(Updates with CEO comments.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.