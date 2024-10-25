NYSE to Extend Trading to 22 Hours A Day on Arca Exchange

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange is extending trading on its Arca equities venue to 22 hours on weekdays, capitalizing on global demand for US stocks.

The largest US stock exchange will offer trading on Arca — one of its main venues — from 1:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. eastern time on all weekdays, excluding holidays, it said in a statement Friday.

The move, subject to regulatory approval, makes US listed stocks, ETFs and closed-end funds available for trading outside the normal 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. window. NYSE said the DTCC will continue to clear all trades in the extended hours.

The initiative underscores the “growing demand for our listed securities around the world,” said Kevin Tyrrell, the exchange’s head of markets.

Extended trading hours, also known as overnight trading, have become more common since the pandemic for allowing investors to react to market moving events right away rather than waiting until after. Firms like Robinhood Markets Inc. and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. started enabling customers to buy and sell US stocks 24 hours a day, five days a week.

The New York Stock Exchange fired-up the debate about 24/7 markets in April when it polled industry participants about non-stop trading. NYSE Group Inc. President Lynn Martin said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in May that the poll showed “there are a lot of things to consider, mainly on the infrastructure side” if it’s going to be implemented in a responsible way.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.