BofA Names Brian Weinstein Head of EMEA Trading Business

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. named Brian Weinstein head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa markets business.

Weinstein, who has spent three decades at the firm, will continue to be based in London, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. He will report to Jim DeMare, president of global markets, and Bernie Mensah, president of international, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a bank spokesperson.

Weinstein has worked at Bank of America for 30 years, in New York and London, most recently as co-head of global credit trading. Subject to regulatory approval, the company also said he will also become the head of EMEA fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading. Brian Carosielli will assume sole leadership of global credit as his replacement.

Bank of America has been investing in its global markets business, competing with the biggest US banks to gain market share in sales and trading. Earlier this month, the firm reported that third-quarter revenue from equity and fixed-income, currencies and commodities trading rose 12% to $4.93 billion.

“We have made considerable strides over the past few years with our clients and our operations in the region,” DeMare and Mensah wrote in the memo Monday.

