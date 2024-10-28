Jeff Bezos Explains Post’s Decision Not to Endorse a Candidate

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, said the newspaper’s decision to stop endorsing presidential candidates addresses a “credibility gap” afflicting the media industry.

“Most people believe the media is biased,” Bezos said in an essay published on the Post’s website. “Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality.”

Bezos also said the decision to stop endorsing candidates was unrelated to former President Donald Trump’s meeting with executives from Blue Origin, one of his businesses.

