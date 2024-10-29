Campari Profit Drops With Bad Weather, Weaker Demand Taking Toll

A bartender preparing the famous Camparino drink at the historic bar Camparino, funded by Davide Campare son of Gaspare Campari inventor of the Campari drink, today controlled by the Campari Group (Davide Campari-Milano S.p.a) , in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Photographer: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Davide Campari-Milano NV said profit dropped in the third quarter, as poor weather and caution among US consumers hit demand for high-end drinks.

The Aperol maker’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 13% from the year-earlier period to €139.4 million ($150.6 million), missing a Bloomberg-compiled consensus of €178.5 million. The company said it expects organic sales to grow by low single digit this year.

“Campari may see a 2024 adjusted earnings per share decline of about 5%, as consumers continue to shun going out to bars and restaurants,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Duncan Fox wrote in a note.

Campari is still seeking new chief executive officer after the abrupt departure of Matteo Fantacchiotti and said it will conclude the search by the first half of 2025. Fantacchiotti resigned in September after just five months at the helm of the Italian beverages group.

The company is targeting a return to mid-to-high single digit organic net sales growth in the medium term as it reorganizes its products into four “houses of brands:” House of Cognac & Champagne, House of Aperitifs, House of Whiskeys and Rum, House of Tequila. Meanwhile, Campari is also planning a raft of cost-cutting measures.

