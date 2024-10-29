Crocs Shares Sink After Shoemaker Pares Back Sales Outlook

Crocs Inc. shoes are displayed for sale at a store in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug 2, 2023. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Crocs Inc.’s shares fell as much as 16% in US premarket trading after the seller of brightly colored plastic clogs tempered growth expectations and warned of sales declines for its casual HeyDude brand.

Croc’s sales growth in the third quarter, which includes the crucial back-to-school shopping period, remained flat. The company said it expects 2024 sales growth of 3%, the low end of its prior guidance of 3% to 5%. Dragging revenues was was Crocs’ casual sneaker and loafer brand, HeyDude. The brand’s full year sales are expected to fall 14.5% compared to a year ago, lower than its previous guidance of down 8% to 10%.

“HEYDUDE’s recent performance and the current operating environment are signaling it will take longer than we had initially planned for the brand to turn a corner,” said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rees in a press release.

After a decade-long fallow period during the 2010s, Crocs regained relevance following a strategic move to target teens with endorsements from celebrities like Justin Bieber and Post Malone. Annual sales more than tripled over the last four years.

The shoemaker has run into trouble among schools across the US that are banning Crocs due to safety concerns and distractions. The company has said the school restrictions are “baffling.”

Crocs shares were up 47% for the year through Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 index has risen 22%.

(Adds CEO commentary in third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.