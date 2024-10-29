Goldman’s Solomon Sounds Optimistic Note on Outlook for Deals

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top executive sounded a bullish note on the outlook for dealmaking, singling out investments in technology as a bright spot.

“When you look at technology and the investment that is necessary to power artificial intelligence, that is a tailwind for dealmaking,” the bank’s Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

“There are some headwinds on the regulatory side,” he said. “Obviously, with an election we could see a change in that context.”

Solomon was speaking on the sidelines of the Saudi flagship Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. The bank on Tuesday said it’s opening a new office in the financial district of the Saudi capital, deepening its presence in the largest Middle Eastern economy.

“I have been coming to this event and watching the progress here, and the progress has been meaningful,” Solomon said. “We are positioned to help clients in the region.”

