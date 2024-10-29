JetBlue Sees Revenue Challenges After Growth Plan Was Stymied

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp.’s shares slipped after a worse-than-expected sales forecast suggested a recovery will take some time.

Fourth-quarter revenue will be down as much as 7% from a year ago, the carrier said Tuesday in a statement that also detailed results for the prior three-month period. Analysts had expected a decline of less than 1% on average in estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The outlook hints at slow progress in the carrier’s efforts to reduce expenses and boost sales in the wake of a failed expansion. JetBlue was dealt back-to-back setbacks when federal courts blocked its planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc. and broke up a joint venture with American Airlines Group Inc. Under new Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue has said it will pull back to core markets in the northeast and southeast US and Puerto Rico.

Its shares fell 4.5% as of 7:48 a.m. before regular trading in New York.

JetBlue reported an adjusted third-quarter loss of 16 cents a share, better than the average 23-cent deficit estimated by analysts. Revenue was $2.37 billion, little changed from a year ago and roughly in line with expectations.

Sales for the full year will fall as much as 5% from 2023, while Wall Street expected a 3.3% drop.

JetBlue cited challenges this quarter from an election-related travel decline and impacts from Hurricane Milton. Returning to operating profitability remains JetBlue’s “No. 1 goal,” Marty St. George, the company’s president, said in the statement.

