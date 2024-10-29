Pakistan Gets One Bid From Shortlist for Airline Stake Sale

Pedestrians watch a passenger aircraft, operated by Pakistan International Airlines Corp. comes into land at London Heathrow Airport in London, U.K., on Monday, June 8, 2020. The U.K. is pressing ahead with a two-week quarantine on international arrivals, a move British Airways and other carriers say will devastate tourism and wreck any chance the summer holiday season could spark a recovery from a virus-induced slump. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan received just one bid for a stake in the national carrier as five other consortiums stayed away from one of the country’s major privatization attempts.

The bidder deposited “earnest money” for the transaction with the nation’s Privatisation Commission by Tuesday’s deadline, Ahsan Ishaq, spokesman for the Privatisation Ministry, said by phone, without disclosing the name of the interested party.

A total of six groups were shortlisted to bid for shares in loss-making Pakistan International Airlines including private airline Airblue Ltd., Arif Habib Corporation Ltd., Air Arabia’s Fly Jinnah, Y.B. Holdings Pvt., Pak Ethanol Pvt. and real estate consortium Blue World City.

This transaction is a part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s pledge to the International Monetary Fund to privatize the government’s loss-making entities to reduce the financial burden on the country’s economy.

