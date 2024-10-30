Airbus Keeps 2024 Delivery Goal Despite Supply Chain Woes

Worsening production struggles could cost Boeing and Airbus a decade of challenges, Bloomberg News' Anthony Palazzo reports.

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE reiterated its goal for 770 aircraft deliveries in 2024, sticking to the closely watched target despite supply-chain glitches that have weighed on the planemaker’s ambitious plans to boost production.

The European manufacturer maintained the target as it announced third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of €1.41 billion, according to a stock exchange filing. That topped the €1.21 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, Airbus said that Lars Wagner, the chief executive officer of engine parts maker MTU Aero Engines AG would replace Christian Scherer, who leads the Airbus’ commercial aircraft unit. Scherer has been at Airbus for 40 years.

The company also announced that its board plans to propose renewing CEO Guillaume Faury’s mandate as the company’s top executive.

Maintaining its full-year delivery target signals Airbus is confident that it can speed output during the final months of 2024. Several analysts had expected the company to trim the goal after the planemaker delivered 497 commercial jets through the first nine months of the year.

“We are constantly adapting to a complex and fast-changing operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties and specific supply chain challenges that have materialized in the course of 2024,” Faury said in a statement.

Airbus’ US-traded shares rose 3.2% as of 1:27 p.m. in New York.

The world’s largest planemaker has been unable to build aircraft fast enough to meet demand as airlines upgrade their fleets with more fuel-efficient jets. Rival Boeing Co. has been hobbled by a strike at its Seattle-area facilities that has halted production of its workhorse 737 Max jet, after output had already been slowed by regulators to improve quality after a near-catastrophic accident.

Airbus reiterated that it expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax of €5.5 billion this year. Free cash flow before customer financing will come in at about €3.5 billion.

Third-quarter revenue rose 5.4% to €15.7 billion.

Airbus has been prioritizing deliveries of its largest and more expensive variants of its models as airlines upgrade to larger aircraft to ferry a growing number of passengers. The A321neo model now has a backlog that’s twice as large as the smaller A320 that used to be the mainstay of airline narrowbody fleets.

