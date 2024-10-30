Apple Unveils MacBook Pro With M4 Chip as Part of Upgrade Frenzy

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled an updated MacBook Pro lineup with new M4 chips, looking to entice shoppers with speedier processing and AI capabilities.

The laptops — starting at $1,599 — will run the M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max processors, the company said. Apple began taking preorders on Wednesday for the new devices, which are set to reach stores on Nov. 8.

The introduction is the latest in a flurry of Mac upgrades. Apple debuted a new iMac on Monday and followed with a redesigned Mac mini on Tuesday — both with the new M4 processor. The company also released Apple Intelligence, its new AI platform, earlier this week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.