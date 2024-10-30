VW Lays Out Cost-Saving Proposal That Keeps German Plants Open

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG laid out a cost-savings proposal to workers that could avoid factory closures in Germany.

Arne Meiswinkel, the carmaker’s chief negotiator, said the plan includes a 10% pay cut and a revised bonus system. The measures are meant to shore up the VW brand struggling with poor demand in Europe and intensifying competition in China.

“We’re open to any discussion to reach our financial goals,” Meiswinkel told reporters in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Wednesday after talks with labor leaders. Wages at the automaker would remain “highly attractive” even after the cuts, he added.

Hours before the negotiations, Volkswagen reported its least-profitable quarter in years, bolstering management’s case for pursuing drastic measures in Germany. Labor leaders earlier this week flagged plans including the 10% wage cut as well as the closing of at least three factories in Europe’s biggest economy.

Volkswagen’s latest proposals represent a “first small signal” of progress, Daniela Cavallo, the automaker’s top labor leader, told reporters, adding that a possible shuttering of plants isn’t fully off the table.

Unionists have long resisted changes at the main VW brand, which has botched several electric vehicle launches and is struggling with low returns.

Slumping sales in China and increasingly stiff competition in Europe — which has yet to return to pre-pandemic demand levels — have contributed to an earnings decline at the group. The VW brand, where most of the cuts would fall, earned just a 2.1% operating margin in the first nine months of the year.

Volkswagen’s proposals are expected to kick off more complex negotiations, with the next round scheduled for Nov. 21. A grace period runs out at the end of next month, with warning strikes possible from Dec. 1.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.