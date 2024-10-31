Boeing Union Endorses Latest Offer to End Crippling Strike

Workers picket outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Boeing Co. and the union representing 33,000 striking workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with help from the White House, underscoring the high stakes to end a work stoppage that has crippled one of the largest US exporters. A ratification vote is set for Oct. 23.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. and union leaders representing 33,000 striking workers reached a tentative agreement to end a lengthy labor dispute that’s crippling the company’s commercial airplane manufacturing.

The company’s latest proposal would boost wages by 38% over four years and give workers a $12,000 signing bonus upon ratification, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers district representing the striking workers said in a statement.

IAM District 751 urged its members to accept the Boeing offer and end the strike, warning they risked losing gains they’ve made after weeks of collective bargaining. The union plans to hold a vote on the proposal on Nov. 4.

“In every negotiation and strike, there is a point where we have extracted everything that we can in bargaining and by withholding our labor,” the union said late Thursday. “We are at that point now and risk a regressive or lesser offer in the future.”

Boeing’s shares rose as much as 2.5% in after-hours trading.

A vote on the new offer provides Boeing a fresh opportunity to end the walkout after workers voted down two previous overtures. Ratification would represent a critical win for new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg, resolving one of the most pressing tasks in his push to revive the beleaguered manufacturer.

The two sides have been working all week to break the deadlock with assistance from acting US Labor Secretary Julie Su. The work stoppage is approaching the two-month mark, squeezing Boeing and its suppliers, and rippling through the US economy.

Production of key jetliners including the cash-cow 737 Max has been shut down since workers walked off the job on Sept. 13, idling Boeing’s IAM-represented plants across the West Coast. The strike is costing Boeing around $100 million a day in lost revenue, by some estimates, adding to its financial strain.

The strike has also caused an estimated $9.66 billion in total economic losses, far outweighing the early October walkout by dockworkers, according to the Anderson Economic Group. The tally includes lost wages, lost earnings, supplier losses, customer impact and fallout to the local economy in Washington and Oregon.

